Doctor Angelicus

On 7 March 1274, St Thomas Aquinas died at the Cistercian abbey of Fossanova; he had been at the Council of Lyons and hence he was not in a Dominican priory at his death. While still conscious he preached a commentary on the Song of Songs, on the mystical union of the soul with God, and then his final words were: "I receive Thee, ransom of my soul. For love of Thee have I studied and kept vigil, toiled, preached and taught…" The Altar of St Thomas Aquinas in our Rosary Shrine church in London is shown here, lit with candles on the anniversary of St Thomas's death, and it has just been cleaned and gilded on time for today, and to mark 800 years of the Dominican Order in England. I gave a talk on the 'doctoral titles' of St Thomas Aquinas, which can be read in part



