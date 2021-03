St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York. Built in a Neo-Gothic style in the 19th century, St. Patrick's is the largest Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States (the Episcopalian Cathedral of St. John the Divine, also in New York, is larger). Over three million people visit St. Patrick's Cathedral each year.

in New York City is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York. Built in a Neo-Gothic style in the 19th century, St. Patrick's is the largest Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States (the Episcopalian Cathedral of St. John the Divine, also in New York, is larger). Over three million people visit St. Patrick's Cathedral each year.HistoryDesigned by American architect James Renwick, St. Patrick's Cathedral was begun into replace an earlier cathedral. The cathedral's predecessor, known as "Old St. Patrick's," is still used as a parish church and is the oldest Catholic building in the city.After interruptions due to the Civil War, the new cathedral was consecrated in. Additions continued over the years, including the archbishop's house and rectory, the two 330-foot spires (1888), and the intimate Lady Chapel (1901).Themade a powerful statement when they chose the 5th Avenue location for their church. During the week, most of them came to the neighborhood to work for the wealthy. But on Sunday, at least, they could claim a prestigious spot for themselves.The current Archbishop of New York, Edward M. Egan, was made ain 2001. Past archbishops are buried in the crypt beneath the high altar, where their ceremonial hats hang over their tombs. Many of the funerals for fallen New York Citywere held here in the fall of 2001.What to SeeSt. Patrick's Cathedral is a vaststructure made of white marble and stone that seats about 2,400 people. The impressive interior contains numerous altars and statues worth a look.The St. Michael and St. Louis altar was designed by, also located here on Fifth Avenue. The St. Elizabeth altar was designed by Paolo Medici of Rome and includes a modern statue. It honors Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American-born saint.Thewere created by artists in Chartres, France; Birmingham, England and Boston, Massachusetts. The cathedral'sstatue is three times larger than Michelangelo's in St. Peter's Basilica.Quick FactsNames:St. Patrick's CathedralLocation:New York City, New York, USAFaith:ChristianityDenomination:CatholicDedication:St. PatrickCategory:Architecture:Neo-GothicDate:1859-79Features:LargestStatus:activeAddress:Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st Street, New YorkCity, NYCoordinates:40.758652° N, 73.97614° W ( view on Google Maps Lodging:Phone:212-753-2261Public transport:Subway B, D, F, V to 47-50th Sts./Rockefeller CenterOpening hours:Sun-Fri 7am-8:30pm; Sat 8am-8:30pmCost:FreeServices:Mon-Fri 7am, 7:30am, 8am, 8:30am, noon, 12:30pm, 1pm, 5:30pm;Sat: 8am, 8:30am, noon, 12:30pm, 5:30pm;Sun: 7am, 8am, 9am, 10:15am (Cardinal's mass), noon, 1pm, 4pm, 5:30pm;Holy days: 7am, 7:30am, 8am, 8:30am, 9am, 11am, 11:30am, noon, 12:30pm,