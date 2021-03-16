St. Patrick's Cathedral (New York City)



St. Patrick's Cathedral (New York City)



This Roman Catholic Church was built in 1878 and spans a whole city block.

The gothic-style cathedral is made of brick covered in marble.

Its many celebrated altars and statues are world-renowned.

A prize for artistry was awarded to St. Patrick's "stations of the cross" in the 1893 World's Fair.

St. Patrick's juxtaposes the surrounding architecture of New York's Rockefeller Center.