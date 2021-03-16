Clicks5.1K
geobeats on Nov 11, 2010 In the bustling, modern heart of New York's midtown Manhattan lies St. Patrick's Cathedral.
This Roman Catholic Church was built in 1878 and spans a whole city block.
The gothic-style cathedral is made of brick covered in marble.
Its many celebrated altars and statues are world-renowned.
A prize for artistry was awarded to St. Patrick's "stations of the cross" in the 1893 World's Fair.
St. Patrick's juxtaposes the surrounding architecture of New York's Rockefeller Center.
St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York. Built in a Neo-Gothic style in the 19th century, St. Patrick's is the largest Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States (the Episcopalian Cathedral of St. John the Divine, also in New York, is larger). Over three million people visit St. Patrick's Cathedral each year.
History
Designed by Ameri…More
History
Designed by Ameri…More
St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York. Built in a Neo-Gothic style in the 19th century, St. Patrick's is the largest Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States (the Episcopalian Cathedral of St. John the Divine, also in New York, is larger). Over three million people visit St. Patrick's Cathedral each year.
History
Designed by American architect James Renwick, St. Patrick's Cathedral was begun in 1859 to replace an earlier cathedral. The cathedral's predecessor, known as "Old St. Patrick's," is still used as a parish church and is the oldest Catholic building in the city.
After interruptions due to the Civil War, the new cathedral was consecrated in 1879. Additions continued over the years, including the archbishop's house and rectory, the two 330-foot spires (1888), and the intimate Lady Chapel (1901).
The Irish Catholic congregation made a powerful statement when they chose the 5th Avenue location for their church. During the week, most of them came to the neighborhood to work for the wealthy. But on Sunday, at least, they could claim a prestigious spot for themselves.
The current Archbishop of New York, Edward M. Egan, was made a cardinal in 2001. Past archbishops are buried in the crypt beneath the high altar, where their ceremonial hats hang over their tombs. Many of the funerals for fallen New York City police and firefighters were held here in the fall of 2001.
What to See
St. Patrick's Cathedral is a vast Gothic structure made of white marble and stone that seats about 2,400 people. The impressive interior contains numerous altars and statues worth a look.
The St. Michael and St. Louis altar was designed by Tiffany's, also located here on Fifth Avenue. The St. Elizabeth altar was designed by Paolo Medici of Rome and includes a modern statue. It honors Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American-born saint.
The stained-glass windows were created by artists in Chartres, France; Birmingham, England and Boston, Massachusetts. The cathedral's Pieta statue is three times larger than Michelangelo's in St. Peter's Basilica.
Quick Facts
Site Information
Names:
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Location:
New York City, New York, USA
Faith:
Christianity
Denomination:
Catholic
Dedication:
St. Patrick
Category:
Cathedrals
Architecture:
Neo-Gothic
Date:
1859-79
Features:
Largest
Status:
active
Visitor Information
Address:
Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st Street, New York
City, NY
Coordinates:
40.758652° N, 73.97614° W (view on Google Maps)
Lodging:
View hotels near this location
Phone:
212-753-2261
Public transport:
Subway B, D, F, V to 47-50th Sts./Rockefeller Center
Opening hours:
Sun-Fri 7am-8:30pm; Sat 8am-8:30pm
Cost:
Free
Services:
Mon-Fri 7am, 7:30am, 8am, 8:30am, noon, 12:30pm, 1pm, 5:30pm;
Sat: 8am, 8:30am, noon, 12:30pm, 5:30pm;
Sun: 7am, 8am, 9am, 10:15am (Cardinal's mass), noon, 1pm, 4pm, 5:30pm;
Holy days: 7am, 7:30am, 8am, 8:30am, 9am, 11am, 11:30am, noon, 12:30pm,
