Former Planned Parenthood Director’s Shares Her Pro-Life Journey As we celebrate EWTN Pro-Life Weekly’s 200th episode, we check in with former guests to hear where they are today in their pro-life … More





As we celebrate EWTN Pro-Life Weekly’s 200th episode, we check in with former guests to hear where they are today in their pro-life journey. Don’t miss an interview with former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Mayra Rodriguez, who won $3 million in her lawsuit against the abortion giant and today is exposing Planned Parenthood’s lies. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Former Planned Parenthood Director’s Shares Her Pro-Life JourneyAs we celebrate EWTN Pro-Life Weekly’s 200th episode, we check in with former guests to hear where they are today in their pro-life journey. Don’t miss an interview with former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Mayra Rodriguez, who won $3 million in her lawsuit against the abortion giant and today is exposing Planned Parenthood’s lies. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.