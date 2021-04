Watch on Sunday, April 18th at 8pm EST the harrowing story of Rear Admiral Jeremiah Denton on intense suffering, torture, prayer and trust in the Sacred Heart in the midst of a communist prison camp.… More

Watch on Sunday, April 18th at 8pm EST the harrowing story of Rear Admiral Jeremiah Denton on intense suffering, torture, prayer and trust in the Sacred Heart in the midst of a communist prison camp. On rumble.com/user/DefeatModernism and youtube.com/channel/UCot6Z8EC8Y_e5hymAQ8GAIg