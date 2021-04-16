The Origins of the Scivias Video Series from the Archdiocese of Boston | EWTN News Nightly A new video series from the Archdiocese of Boston is bringing vocational guidance to a COVID-19 online … More





A new video series from the Archdiocese of Boston is bringing vocational guidance to a COVID-19 online world. The series called Scivias began this week and was created, written and narrated by Father Michael Zimmerman. It is 27 short episodes. Assistant Director of the Office of Vocations for the Archdiocese of Boston, Father Michael Zimmerman, talks about the Scivias video series, why he called it Scivias and what that means. It is said that Fr. Zimmerman wrote the script in only two weeks, he discusses whether that is true and what his inspirations were. Though the series is geared towards those discerning a vocation to the priesthood, Fr. Zimmerman explains whether lay people can watch the series as well. He shares what he hopes people will gain from it and also tells us a bit about his vocation journey.