Clicks11
MsPandevida
Pope Francis has Tapestry Blown in his face as he says: “God Contaminates Himself” The wind blew up a tapestry over Pope Francis's face on Sunday Feb 14 2021 as the Pope said: God is the One who …More
Pope Francis has Tapestry Blown in his face as he says: “God Contaminates Himself”

The wind blew up a tapestry over Pope Francis's face on Sunday Feb 14 2021 as the Pope said:
God is the One who contaminates himself”.

✅ Please LIKE 👍🏻 and SHARE 📲 this video on 📘 FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.

Support this Podcaster:
patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amazon.com/…rch-Within-ebook/dp/B07R8F7RYT

Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:
✅ Please click Thumbs-Up Like Button 👍🏻 to tell people this is a good video.
✅ Please SHARE 📲 this video on 📘 FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.
✅ Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell 🔔) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTube 📺 CHANNEL

Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amazon.com/…rch-Within-ebook/dp/B07R8F7RYT

Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:

🐦 Twitter: twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall
🐸 Gab: DrTaylor Marshall
📍 Periscope: pscp.tv/TaylorRMarshall/follow
📺 YouTube: Dr Taylor Marshall
📘 Facebook: facebook.com/…TaylorMarshall/?_fb_noscript=1

Take Dr. Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up