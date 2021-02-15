Pope Francis has Tapestry Blown in his face as he says: “God Contaminates Himself” The wind blew up a tapestry over Pope Francis's face on Sunday Feb 14 2021 as the Pope said: God is the One who … More





The wind blew up a tapestry over Pope Francis's face on Sunday Feb 14 2021 as the Pope said:

God is the One who contaminates himself”.



Please LIKE and SHARE this video on FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.



Support this Podcaster:

patreon.com/drtaylormarshall



Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within:



Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:

Please click Thumbs-Up Like Button to tell people this is a good video.

Please SHARE this video on FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.

Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell ) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTube CHANNEL



Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within:



Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:



Twitter:

Gab: DrTaylor Marshall

Periscope:

YouTube: Dr Taylor Marshall

Facebook:



Take Dr. Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com Pope Francis has Tapestry Blown in his face as he says: “God Contaminates Himself”The wind blew up a tapestry over Pope Francis's face on Sunday Feb 14 2021 as the Pope said:God is the One who contaminates himself”.Please LIKEand SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Support this Podcaster:Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amazon.com/…rch-Within-ebook/dp/B07R8F7RYT Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:Please click Thumbs-Up Like Buttonto tell people this is a good video.Please SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTubeCHANNELTaylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amazon.com/…rch-Within-ebook/dp/B07R8F7RYT Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:Twitter: twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall Gab: DrTaylor MarshallPeriscope: pscp.tv/TaylorRMarshall/follow YouTube: Dr Taylor MarshallFacebook: facebook.com/…TaylorMarshall/?_fb_noscript=1 Take Dr. Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com