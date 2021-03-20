Cardinal Müller Calls Vatican's Anti-Mass Document "Very Strange"

The Vatican order which forbids private Masses in St Peter’s is “very strange,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller told EWTN.com (March 18).
For Müller, the document's wording which says that Masses “are suppressed” doesn't sound “very Catholic." He also observes that everybody speaks of "social distancing" while the Vatican forces the priests to concelebrate.
On all levels - disciplinary, liturgical and theological - the letter doesn’t look “intelligent enough” for Müller to convince him. The lack of a signature and protocol number indicates for him that the authors had a bad conscience.
Bishops who want to "bless" homosexual liaisons reveal for Müller “other interests” like “some affections, feelings.” These bishops are going around homosexuality “day and night” and speak all the time about sexual pleasures.
According to him, one cannot say that “everything is love” because only God's Commandments are an expression of God's love, “We are living in the Holy Spirit and not according to the desires of the flesh.”
The pro-homosex argumentation of Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops, has nothing to do with Catholic theology or the Bible, Müller said, adding that Antwerpen Bishop Johan Bonny, is “ashamed of the Gospel and Catholic doctrine", “He must decide if he wants to continue as a Catholic bishop or not.“
Müller explained that Francis has no power to change the revelation about homosexuality, “The pope is the vicar of Christ, not the superior of Christ.”
"Francis has no power to change the revelation about homosexuality..." -except Pope Francis just upheld Church teachings that such "unions" can't be blessed. That's why the left-wing world is in such a furor.