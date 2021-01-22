Clicks587
Saint Vincent Pallotti - Feast Day: January 22
youjd2371 on Aug 7, 2010 Born to the Italian nobility. Priest. Taught theology. He lived in constant danger working with the sick during a cholera epidemic. Highly successful fund-raiser for charities for the poor. Founded guilds for workers, agricultural schools, loan associations, orphanages and homes for girls. Felt a strong calling to bring Christ to Muslims, and founded a program to incorporate lay people in the apostolate of priests. Founded the Pious Society of Missions (Pallottines) for urban mission work. Started the special observance of the Octave of Epiphany for the reunion of the Eastern and Roman Churches, and the return of the Church in England.
Born
21 April 1795 in Rome, Italy
Died
22 January 1850 in Rome, Italy from a severe cold
probably caught the fatal illness on a cold rainy night when he gave his cloak to a beggar who had none
Venerated
24 January 1932 by Pope Pius XI (decree on heroic virtues)
Beatified
22 January 1950 by Pope Pius XII
Canonized
20 January 1963 by Pope John XXIII
catholicsaints.info/saint-vincent-pallotti/
