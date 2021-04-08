Mandatory Vaccinations and Vaccine Passports. In the latest escalation of rights infringements, governments in Canada are now actively discussing legislation which would mandate vaccination for … More





In the latest escalation of rights infringements, governments in Canada are now actively discussing legislation which would mandate vaccination for Covid. Citizens across the country are rightly concerned. In other provinces, governments are saying that the vaccine will not be forced, but there will be consequences for not taking it.