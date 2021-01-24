Clicks114
TOP 20 Saint Francis de Sales Quotes.
TOP 20 Saint Francis de Sales Quotes.
“Be who you are and be that well.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:00)
“In everything, love simplicity.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:07)
“True progress quietly and persistently moves along without notice.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:14)
“Have patience with all things – but first with yourself. Never confuse your mistakes with your value as a human being. You are perfectly valuable, creative, worthwhile person simply because you exist. And no amount of triumphs or tribulations can ever change that.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:21)
“Have patience with all things, but chiefly have patience with yourself. Do not lose courage in considering your own imperfections but instantly set about remedying them – every day begin the task anew.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:28)
“Every Christian needs a half-hour of prayer each day, except when he is busy, then he needs an hour.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:35)
“You learn to speak by speaking, to study by studying, to run by running, to work by working; and just so, you learn to love by loving. All those who think to learn in any other way deceive themselves.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:42)
“Great occasions for serving God come seldom, but little ones surround us daily.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:49)
“Have patience to walk with short steps until you have wings to fly.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (00:56)
“Where there is peace and meditation, there is neither anxiety nor doubt.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:03)
“Is it not a great temptation to be so valiant in imagination and so cowardly in execution?”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:10)
“We shall steer safely through every storm, so long as our heart is right, our intention fervent, our courage steadfast, and our trust fixed on God. If at times we are somewhat stunned by the tempest, never fear. Let us take breath, and go on afresh.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:17)
“Humility consists in not esteeming ourselves above other men, and in not seeking to be esteemed above them.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:24)
“When you encounter difficulties and contradictions, do not try to break them, but bend them with gentleness and time.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:31)
“We must fear God out of love, not love Him out of fear.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:38)
“God is present everywhere, and every person is His work.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:45)
“Every morning prepare your soul for a tranquil day.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:52)
“We have freedom to do good or evil; yet to make choice of evil, is not to use, but to abuse our freedom.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (01:59)
“If, when stung by slander or ill-nature, we wax proud and swell with anger, it is a proof that our gentleness and humility are unreal, and mere artificial show.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (02:06)
“The Lord delights in every little step you take.”
— Saint Francis de Sales (02:13)
BENEDICT XVI
GENERAL AUDIENCE
Paul VI Audience Hall
Wednesday, 2 March 2011
Saint Francis de Sales
GENERAL AUDIENCE
Paul VI Audience Hall
Wednesday, 2 March 2011
Saint Francis de Sales
