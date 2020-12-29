Streets turned into rivers. Carlos Paz in Argentina flooded. In the province of Cordoba, Argentina, there were heavy rains that turned the streets of Villa Carlos Paz into raging rivers. Carlos Paz … More





In the province of Cordoba, Argentina, there were heavy rains that turned the streets of Villa Carlos Paz into raging rivers.

Carlos Paz and its surroundings were flooded in a short time.



Villa Carlos Paz is a city in the province of Cordoba in Argentina, in its mountainous part at an altitude of 650 m above sea level. The city is located in the department of Punia, near the San Roque reservoir and is the most important tourist center of the entire province.



