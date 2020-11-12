Nisi Dominus Aedificaverit

"For which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it? Otherwise, when he has laid a foundation, and is not able to finish, … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "For which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it? Otherwise, when he has laid a foundation, and is not able to finish, all who see it begin to mock him, saying, `This man began to build, and was not able to finish.'... So therefore, whoever of you does not renounce all that he has cannot be my disciple." – Luke 14:28-30,33. Over the past week scaffolding has encased the High Altar and apse of our church, as the entire east end will be inspected, repaired, and restored. Read more about the project (and if you can, please make a donation) here: rosaryshrine.co.uk/apse-high-altar-restoration/ The scaffolding will be 7-8 storeys high when complete, which shows you the scale of this building!Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr