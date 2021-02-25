More Than 25 Million Masks Being Sent to Food Banks, Health Centers for Low-Income Americans The White House announced it will send more than 25 million masks to low-income Americans across the … More





The White House announced it will send more than 25 million masks to low-income Americans across the nation, as the battle against the coronavirus continues. The masks, which will directly go to food pantries and Federally Qualified Community Health Centers, will fit children and adults and adhere to the CDC guidelines. Also, as a new vaccine is about to receive Emergency Use Authorization, Catholic leaders have warned the faithful against becoming desensitized to abortion and losing the "determination to oppose the evil of abortion itself." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.