Bishop and Author of 'Running with a Higher Purpose' Discusses Faith-Filled Hobby The leader of a diocese in Illinois has advice on the helpful steps for us in our journey of faith. Bishop Thomas J. … More





The leader of a diocese in Illinois has advice on the helpful steps for us in our journey of faith. Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki from the Diocese of Springfield has written a new book on lessons he has learned in his hobby as a distance runner. He has completed several marathons and says running can teach us more about growing as a disciple of Christ. Bishop Thomas joins us to discuss his book, "Running with a Higher Purpose." Bishop Thomas explains why he says there is a connection between physical well-being and spiritual well-being. He shares ways in which running or jogging can help in one's faith journey. The bishop gives practical advice to those who are not runners but may be considering taking it up as a hobby. The author describes why he chose to write this book now and where viewers can find a copy. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Bishop and Author of 'Running with a Higher Purpose' Discusses Faith-Filled HobbyThe leader of a diocese in Illinois has advice on the helpful steps for us in our journey of faith. Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki from the Diocese of Springfield has written a new book on lessons he has learned in his hobby as a distance runner. He has completed several marathons and says running can teach us more about growing as a disciple of Christ. Bishop Thomas joins us to discuss his book, "Running with a Higher Purpose." Bishop Thomas explains why he says there is a connection between physical well-being and spiritual well-being. He shares ways in which running or jogging can help in one's faith journey. The bishop gives practical advice to those who are not runners but may be considering taking it up as a hobby. The author describes why he chose to write this book now and where viewers can find a copy. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly