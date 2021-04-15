Where are the remains of the 12 Apostles? You might be curious about where are the remains of the 12 Apostles of Christ now. The remains of all apostles (except Judas Iscariot) were kept and venerate… More

Where are the remains of the 12 Apostles?



You might be curious about where are the remains of the 12 Apostles of Christ now.

The remains of all apostles (except Judas Iscariot) were kept and venerated by the early Christians. The only Church that preserved their remains from early Christianity until now is the Catholic Church.



The video will tell you how did the apostles die and where are their remains kept.



We listed them according to their death in ascending order:

1. St James the Greater (45 AD)

- St. James Cathedral in Compostela, Spain

2. St Philip (54 AD)

- Church of the Dodici in Rome, Italy

3.St. Matthew (60 AD)

- St. Matthew Cathedral in Messina, Italy

4. St. James the Lesser (63 AD)

- Holy Apostles Basilica in Rome, Italy

5. St. Peter (64 AD)

- St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City

6. St. Thomas (70 AD)

- St. Thomas Cathedral in Mylapore, India

7. St. Bartholomew (70 AD)

- St. Bartholomew Church in Rome, Italy

8. St. Andrew (70 AD)

- Cathedral of Amalfi in Amalfi, Italy

9. St. Jude Thaddeus (72 AD)

- St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City

10. St. Simon the Zealot (74 AD) stabbed with a sword

- St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City

11. St. John (95 AD)

- St. John Basilica in Ephesus, Turkey

12. St. Mathias (70 AD)

St. Mathias Abbey in Trier, Germany

(St. Matthias was the replacement of Judas Iscariot who committed suicide after betraying Christ)



Please note that all of the locations where the remains of apostles are being kept are in a "Catholic" church.

There are none of the remains of the apostles that is buried in any protestant church.

It only proved that from the very beginning of Christianity, it was really the Catholic Church who are the original Christian who followed the teachings of Christ and his apostles.