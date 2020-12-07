Joe Biden is asked about his disagreements with Kamala Harris - admits to resignation plan. "Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a … More

"Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign." The look on Kamala's face and her head shaking like she was saying "you're not supposed to tell the world the plan, Joe". So who do you think is in charge?