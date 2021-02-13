Fr. Chris Alar, Author of 'Understanding Divine Mercy' Joins to Discuss His New Book As Catholics worldwide prepare for this Lenten season, a new book is providing greater insight into Divine Mercy. … More





As Catholics worldwide prepare for this Lenten season, a new book is providing greater insight into Divine Mercy. 'Understanding Divine Mercy' written by Father Chris Alar, the director of the Association of Marian Helpers, summarizes the message and the devotion in one book. Fr. Chris joins to discuss why he wrote the book. The priest describes "Divine Mercy" and tells us about St. Faustina. He shares what he hopes readers take from his book. With this being the Year of St. Joseph, Fr. Chris explains how the example of St. Joseph can be a guide for us in our lives today.