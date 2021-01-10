How to win over death (Part IV)

What to do to gain eternal life?

“For whosover shall call on the name of the Lord will be saved”

“Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, have mercy on me!”

“Jehoshua”.

“Have mercy on me, your mother, who raised you, and do not give yourselves willfully up to death.”

“My sons, I hoped that you would bury me and now I should bury you? Submit to the will of the emperor so I don’t see your blood flow.”

“What will happen to us, and what will happen to these infants? Who will own your houses? Oh, you cruel husbands! You are abandoning us, your wives and children, and you give yourselves to executioners!”

“Do not persuade these warriors of Christ. Do not force them to appreciate the temporary life more than the eternal one. Remember that thanks to a brief suffering you can obtain eternal joy!”

“He who believes in Me shall live even if he dies”

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. This Patriarchate arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. The BCP does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate, the voice of the one calling in the desert, protects the basic truths of the Christian faith from heresy and challenges the apostate hierarchy to leave the road of lies and death – namely to repent. Apostate Vatican and some conferences of bishops with the spirit of apostasy promote new, dangerous vaccines and that is why we are obligated to openly warn against this threat.Perspective of a serious science concerning the new vaccine:1) it changes a human genome and that is a crime against humanity as such2) it is supposed to serve as a means of control and command of a person and that is a new age form of a slavery. Man becomes some kind of a medium, which can be misused as an instrument to perpetrate the most serious of crimes.From the natural point of view, the new vaccine is inhumane and criminal.What is God’s view?It confirms the natural viewpoint and goes beyond that by adding a spiritual dimension. A person, who accepts the sign of the beast, i.e. a chip, is condemned to a lake of fire after death (Rev 19:20). And that is a serious matter! It is no longer just about a temporal life, but about an eternal life. Therefore, BCP warns you to not, by any means, get in the process of multi-step vaccination, but rather make sacrifices, even the big ones. If you take the first erroneous step, and receive the first vaccine, even if it was non-toxic, you will become subject to a control mechanism and you will later hardly be able to refuse further and further vaccination, which will be forced at you. If you say A, you have to say B and then you say C and the way back is no longer possible.Option 1: If you accept the vaccine, it will provoke illnesses, ulcers, as the Scripture warns, and eventually depopulation or, in other words, death. That is part of the vaccination plan. But what is even worse – after the physical death comes the eternal death in the fiery lake.Option 2: If you refuse “voluntary” vaccine, you will be persecuted, and it can lead even to a death as a martyr. However, you will receive a crown of eternal glory after death. If you choose this second option, you will protect yourself from illnesses related to vaccination and also from the most tragic consequence, which the vaccination includes and, namely from the fiery lake.The situation, in which we find ourselves now, has its deeper roots in the sixties of the last century. It was the time of invasion of the occult, paganism, technical and cultural revolution and especially a spiritual breakthrough at the II. Vatican Council. The Church stopped being the column of the truth and by means of so-called aggiornamento it opened up to the world. This process of replacing the truth for lies, good for evil, justice for lawlessness, continued with systemic demoralizing with the objective of destroying a family, legalizing crimes of pedophilia, homosexuality… and it culminated in a mass misuse of vaccination. Organized crime was officially carried out by international institutions and started changing legal system, abusing science, technology and health care and its purpose was a gradual genocide. Everything was hidden and progressed in stages, so people were unable to defend themselves and because they did not defend themselves, the evil occupied high positions and today the genocide is managed without any obstacles under the pretext of health care and human rights.However, God wants us to be saved! Spread the word, raise awareness, rise up in opposition, reject the vaccine, unite, participate in protests and do not believe mainstream media, because they are lying.Every person will die. Today there is a strong pressure to get a reduction vaccination for Covid-19, which is meant to reduce the world population by 6 billion. Those who receive the vaccine will be gradually killed by it. Those who refuse it will be persecuted and may be violently killed, even as martyrs. Young or old, people have to effectively expect to die. Therefore, one must know how to prepare for one’s death, because your existence does not end with death. The whole eternity depends on it!The most important requirement of salvation of the soul is so-called perfect contrition. What does it mean? Two things: 1) acknowledge the evil I have done in my life before myself and before God, 2) believe that God gave for me and my sins His Son, who shed His blood for me, for the forgiveness of my sins at Golgotha. The requirement of salvation is believing in God’s love, namely God’s forgiveness, which is conditioned by the repentance.What specifically shall we do in the moment of our death? We should repeat the name of Jesus, Jehoshua in Hebrew. Our salvation is in Him:(See Rom 10:9). You can picture Jesus on the cross, His five wounds and for every wound repeat the prayer of a perfect contrition:In the moment of death, a person is unable to focus even on a short prayer, therefore at least in your thoughts repeat intensely the holy nameYou will be saved in this name. This is the most effective medicine against the eternal death. It must be known. But some people can die in a car accident or sudden tragedy. That is why one should not rely on the last moment. We should set aside time today for this short prayer, which offers the security of salvation, so one does not have to be afraid of death. The tradition of the Church to pray seven times a day has its basis in the psalm. Ideally, the above prayer of a perfect contrition along with invoking the name of God should be repeated after you wake up, around 9:00am, 12:00pm and 3:00pm and 6:00pm, around 9:00pm and right before we fall asleep. You must not risk knowing the most important thing only in theory and you will neglect making sure for perfect contrition to take roots in your soul. That would mean there is a danger of forgetting this medicine and not using it in the moment, when your eternal life or death will be definitely determined. (ona Jehoshua dalaIdeally, you should include in your daily routine at least one fixed hour of communion with God per day in this time of an intense spiritual warfare. Make this promise to God. During this hour, you can spend a shorter timeslot reading the Scripture or reading about lives of the saints and martyrs. We include a short passage from the life of St. Mark and St. Marcellian:“In the time of the persecution of Christians under the emperor Diocletian, two brothers, Mark and Marcellian, were arrested and imprisoned for their faith. They had 30 days to reconsider. Their mother came running to them and lamented:Their father also moaned:Wives of both brothers came with their children in their arms and cried:Both husbands were fighting a terrible spiritual battle and they were near faltering. At a critical time, a colonel Sebastian, a secret Christian, came to the prison and urged prisoners to keep the faith. He said to their relatives:Brothers remained firm and both died. Sebastian followed them soon thereafter to obtain the crown of martyrs. This was on January 20, 288.Eternal life has the highest value. We have to expect that the devil will try to steal it from us. He will try to lie to us to make us accept the fatally dangerous vaccine along with the chipization as something quite normal and subsequently lose eternal life. Man prefers to avoid troubles and refuses to admit that they lead him into even bigger problems, which become unsolvable. That is why everyday prayer is so important and it keeps us in truth and alert, to make sure we do not surrender to the web of lies.The Scripture says that faith overcomes the world. The faith in Jesus Christ overcomes death! He said:(John 11:25).+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary BishopsDecember 28, 2020