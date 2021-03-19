Pope Paul Informal Pictures (1971) Location Unspecified, England (?) Close-up of Pope Paul talking amongst crowd shaking hands with archbishop and greeting children. Camera zooms in on lady wearing … More





Location Unspecified, England (?)



Close-up of Pope Paul talking amongst crowd shaking hands with archbishop and greeting children. Camera zooms in on lady wearing badge of St. George. Various shots of Pope Paul in cathedral with English family. Camera follows Pope Paul as he walks towards a congregation mainly of bishops who are applauding him. Various shots of Pope posing with other church members for photo opportunity. Various shots of family camera zooms in on young child. (Orig. Neg.)

FILM ID:3043.02



