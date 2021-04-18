April 19 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 6,8-15. Stephen, filled with grace and power, was working great wonders and signs among the people. Certain members of the so-called Synagogue… More

Acts of the Apostles 6,8-15.

Stephen, filled with grace and power, was working great wonders and signs among the people.

Certain members of the so-called Synagogue of Freedmen, Cyrenians, and Alexandrians, and people from Cilicia and Asia, came forward and debated with Stephen,

but they could not withstand the wisdom and the spirit with which he spoke.

Then they instigated some men to say, "We have heard him speaking blasphemous words against Moses and God."

They stirred up the people, the elders, and the scribes, accosted him, seized him, and brought him before the Sanhedrin.

They presented false witnesses who testified, "This man never stops saying things against (this) holy place and the law.

For we have heard him claim that this Jesus the Nazorean will destroy this place and change the customs that Moses handed down to us."

All those who sat in the Sanhedrin looked intently at him and saw that his face was like the face of an angel.



Psalms 119(118),23-24.26-27.29-30.

Though princes meet and talk against me,

your servant meditates on your statutes.

Yes, your decrees are my delight;

they are my counselors.



I declared my ways, and you answered me;

teach me your statutes.

Make me understand the way of your precepts,

and I will meditate on your wondrous deeds.



Remove from me the way of falsehood,

and favor me with your law.

The way of truth I have chosen;

I have set your ordinances before me.