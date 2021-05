Go to Mass today. It would be a Holy Day of Obligation but of course most dioceses in most places moved the obligation Sunday. But go today if you can. It is the Feast of the Ascension and the Feast … More

Go to Mass today. It would be a Holy Day of Obligation but of course most dioceses in most places moved the obligation Sunday. But go today if you can. It is the Feast of the Ascension and the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, which are connected