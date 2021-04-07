April 8 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 24,35-48. The disciples of Jesus recounted what had taken place along the way, and how Jesus was made known to them in … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 24,35-48.

The disciples of Jesus recounted what had taken place along the way, and how Jesus was made known to them in the breaking of bread.

While they were still speaking about this, he stood in their midst and said to them, "Peace be with you."

But they were startled and terrified and thought that they were seeing a ghost.

Then he said to them, "Why are you troubled? And why do questions arise in your hearts?

Look at my hands and my feet, that it is I myself. Touch me and see, because a ghost does not have flesh and bones as you can see I have."

And as he said this, he showed them his hands and his feet.

While they were still incredulous for joy and were amazed, he asked them, "Have you anything here to eat?"

They gave him a piece of baked fish;

he took it and ate it in front of them.

He said to them, "These are my words that I spoke to you while I was still with you, that everything written about me in the law of Moses and in the prophets and psalms must be fulfilled."

Then he opened their minds to understand the scriptures.

And he said to them, "Thus it is written that the Messiah would suffer and rise from the dead on the third day

and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins, would be preached in his name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.

You are witnesses of these things."

Saint Anthony of Padua (c.1195-1231)

Franciscan, Doctor of the Church

Sermons for Sundays and feasts of the saints

"Touch me and see"

“See my hands and my feet, that it is I myself.” I think there are four reasons why our Lord showed his side, hands and feet to the apostles. First of all to prove he was truly risen and remove from us any cause for doubt. Secondly, so that the “dove” – that is to say, the Church or the faithful soul - might make its nest in those wounds as in “the crevice of the rock” (Sg 2:14) and find refuge there from the eye of the bird of prey. Thirdly, to imprint as an emblem the marks of the Passion in our hearts. And in the fourth place as a warning, asking us to show him pity and not pierce him anew with the nails of our sins.



He shows us his hands and his feet: “Behold,” he says, “the hands that have fashioned you (cf. 119[118]:73); see how the nails have pierced them. Behold my heart - the heart where you my faithful, you my Church, were born as Eve was born from Adam's side: see how the lance has opened it so that the door of Paradise, held shut by the fiery Cherubim, might be opened to you. The blood that flowed from my side has driven aside that angel and blunted his sword; the water has extinguished the fire (cf Jn 19:34) (…) Listen carefully, take these words to yourself, and peace will be with you.”

