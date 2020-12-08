History of the Dogma of the Immaculate Conception - RESTORING THE FAITH MEDIA. Ever wonder why Our Lady is said to be free from the stain or Original Sin? This is the dogma of the Immaculate Concep… More

Ever wonder why Our Lady is said to be free from the stain or Original Sin? This is the dogma of the Immaculate Conception. In this show, Joe and Mike deep dive into the surprising History, cite Biblical examples, discuss Sacred Tradition, and finally, quote the very words of Our Lady in several of her apparitions spanning the centuries. This sweeping show takes the listener from 7th Century Europe to the moment when Blessed Pope Pius IX proclaimed this dogma on December 8th, 1854, and many places in between. Some of the greatest and most famous Saints and Doctors of the Church seemed to miss this title of Our Lady, which is now binding Dogma to all faithful Catholics. By the conclusion of this show, the viewer will appreciate that although the debate is settled, success was far from certain when St. Ephrem first developed this doctrine in the 4th Century!