Accused Nuncio, Who Maintains Innocence, Resigns For Age Reasons

Francis accepted Tuesday the resignation of the Nuncio in Paris, Archbishop Luigi Ventura for age reasons. Ventura turned 75 on December 9.
Earlier this year, some homosexuals accused him of inappropriate touching while in public, but Ventura maintained his innocence.
The Vatican revoked his diplomatic immunity in July. The investigation has not yet gone to trial.
According to I.Media, Ventura has lived since September in a residence for elderly priests near the Vatican.
#newsQbvymsxrgv
Clicks165
- Report
Social networks