SW NEWS | 197 The Mexican state of Aguascalientes has passed a law rejecting abortion Archbishop Aquila: We are living in an apostolic era that calls for joyful witness in the face of opposition … More

SW NEWS | 197 The Mexican state of Aguascalientes has passed a law rejecting abortion



Archbishop Aquila: We are living in an apostolic era that calls for joyful witness in the face of opposition The Archbishop of Denver, Samuel Aquila, has called on the faithful to become, “apostolic people”, in order to proclaim the Good News to a “weary world.” In his Lenten note to the archdiocese of Denver, he said that a tendency of secularization is leading to the end of a culture of Christendom. Caritas International launches GRAIL project in Ivory Coast February the 9th saw Caritas International launch its GRAIL project in the Ivory Coast. The project aims to improve the diagnosis and care of children with HIV. GRAIL, which stands for “Galvanizing Religious Actors for better Identification and Linkage to pediatric HIV), was implemented in the Congo and in Nigeria in 2017. Irish bishops: Assisted suicide reflects a failure of compassion on the part of society On Friday, February 12th, the Council for Life and the Consultative Group on Bioethics of the Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference signaled their opposition to the 'Dying with Dignity Bill 2020’ noting that the "Bill provides the medical endorsement and facilitation of suicide. Aguascalientes assembly upholds ‘right to life’ in the constitution The Mexican state of Aguascalientes has passed a law rejecting abortion, and s o becomes the 22nd out of the country’s 32 states to do so. With 18 votes in favor, 7 votes in opposition, and 1 vote in abstention, the state’s Congress voted to defend the right to life from conception to natural death. Christian leaders call on Scottish government to withdraw controversial section in Hate Crime Bill Catholic, Free Church, and Evangelical Alliance leaders of Scotland have written a letter to Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf, in which they call for a greater protection for freedom of expression. In a joint letter dated February 12th, the leaders voiced their concerns that disagreements on transgender identity might be considered an offense if the Hate Crime and Public Order Bill is passed in its present form. Pope Francis: Lent is the season of hope Lent is a time to: “renew our faith, draw from the living waters of hope, and receive with open hearts the love of God.” So spoke Pope Francis in his 2021 Lenten message. Bishops of Japan and Korea oppose release of radioactive water into ocean The Catholic Bishops of Japan and Korea have marked their opposition to the Japanese government's move to dispose of cooling water containing tritium from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.