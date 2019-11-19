Clicks243
"70% of the attendees at the Mass were under 35 years old"
Jeffrey Bruno, was privileged to photograph this Extraordinary Mass, Washington DC, November 2019. He writes: "About 70% of the attendees at the Mass were under 35 years old, a sign that a younger generation is seeking a beauty that can be found no where else."
