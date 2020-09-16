Clicks109
Polish Catholic Student Bitten By Pro-Homosxual
The young Polish TFP volunteer Mr. Stanislaw Sadowski was bitten on the hand by a pro-homosexual woman who attacked him while he prayed the rosary. She broke his rosary too. The incident occurred while Catholics held a rally of reparation in front of a famous statue of Our Lord Carrying His Cross in Warsaw which was desecrated by the homosexual movement. Pray for Mr. Stanislaw and for Catholic Poland.
I think this biten student should be vaccinated against rabies...