Missa Regia-Gregorian Chant Ordinaries.

+J.M.J.+ Missa Regia Mass Ordinaries chanted by organist Mr. Eric Ramos;

In Solemnitatibus, Ad Libitum (Missa Regia auctore Henrico du Mont). This can be found in the 1962 Liber Usualis, immediately after the "Index Specialis Festorum" pg. 98 towards the back of the book, which is within the Appendix II section.

Kyrie

Gloria

Credo

Sanctus

Agnus Dei

Deo grátias

