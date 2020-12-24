Clicks2
Missa Regia-Gregorian Chant Ordinaries.
+J.M.J.+ Missa Regia Mass Ordinaries chanted by organist Mr. Eric Ramos;
In Solemnitatibus, Ad Libitum (Missa Regia auctore Henrico du Mont). This can be found in the 1962 Liber Usualis, immediately after the "Index Specialis Festorum" pg. 98 towards the back of the book, which is within the Appendix II section.
Kyrie
Gloria
Credo
Sanctus
Agnus Dei
Deo grátias
