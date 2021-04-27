Idiot's Delight 1939 - Clark Gable, Norma Shearer, Charles Coburn Demobilized at the end of the First World War, Harry, an artist, wants to resume his career but finds nothing better than a job as … More

Demobilized at the end of the First World War, Harry, an artist, wants to resume his career but finds nothing better than a job as an assistant medium. He meets Irene, a trapeze artist. She convinces him to create a telepathy number with her. They have a brief affair and then go their separate ways. Twenty years later, Harry is touring Europe when he meets Irene in Geneva. She is now blonde and speaks with a Russian accent. She pretends not to recognize him ...