The Holy Family of Nazareth

"Lord, let the example of your holy family enlighten our minds; set our feet on the way of peace." – Benedictus antiphon for the feast of the Holy Family. Painting in the apse of St Joseph's church in Nazareth, built on the site of the house where the Holy Family lived.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr