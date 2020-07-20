Purgatory, An Unpublished Manuscript, Entire Catholic Audiobook

Classic Catholic Audiobooks This audio describing an alleged conversations between a nun and a soul in Purgatory, brings to light many aspects of the mysterious purification souls undergo before … More

Classic Catholic Audiobooks This audio describing an alleged conversations between a nun and a soul in Purgatory, brings to light many aspects of the mysterious purification souls undergo before entering Heaven. It serves as an excellent reminder to serve God in all we do and to pray unceasingly for the poor souls in Purgatory. At the expressed desire of the Directors of the Bulletin "Notre Dame de la Bonne Mort," this manuscript is published with all the reservations ordered by the Church in the decree of Urban VIII, and as a purely historical document.

The Compendium of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, first published in 2005, is a summary in dialogue form of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. It deals with purgatory in the following exchange:[62]

210. What is purgatory?

Purgatory is the state of those who die in God’s friendship, assured of their eternal salvation, but who still have need of purification to enter into the happiness of heaven.

211. How can we help the souls being purified in purgatory?

Because of the communion of saints, the faithful who are still pilgrims on earth are able to help the souls in purgatory by offering prayers in suffrage for them, especially the Eucharistic sacrifice. They also help them by almsgiving, indulgences, and works of penance.

These two questions and answers summarize information in sections 1020–1032[63] and 1054[64] of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, published in 1992, which also speaks of purgatory in sections 1472 and 1473.[65] Earlier statements are those of the Council of Trent in 1563[66] and the Council of Florence in 1439.

The Latin Rite of the Catholic Church does not teach that the suffering of purgatory is imposed by God. Among the many theologies that attempt to explain purgatory,[68] one might maintain that it is the burning regret one feels when one's life is revealed in full after death, and the remorse that precedes putting this behind and passing on to the state of blessedness.[61] Knowing the acts of love that those on earth are offering for one might conceivably make more bearable the remorse.

Eastern Catholicism[edit]

The 23 sui iuris Eastern Catholic Churches, which are in full communion with the Pope, also have a similar concept. There are however some differences between the theologies of the Latin Church and some of the Eastern Catholic Churches on aspects of the concept, mostly relating to terminology and speculation. The Eastern Catholic Churches of Greek tradition do not generally use the term "purgatory", but agree that there is a "final purification" for souls destined for heaven, and that prayers can help the dead who are in that state of "final purification". In general, neither the members of the Latin Church nor the members of these Eastern Catholic Churches regard these differences as points of dispute, but see them as minor nuances and differences of tradition. A treaty that formalized the admission of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church into the full communion of the Roman Catholic Church stated: "We shall not debate about purgatory, but we entrust ourselves to the teaching of the Holy Church,"[69] implying, in the opinion of a theologian of that Church, that both sides can agree to disagree on the theological speculations and opinions of what is called Purgatory, while there is full agreement on essential dogma.[70] Between the Latin Church and some other Eastern Catholic Churches, such as the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, there is no variance about theological opinions of Purgatory.

Eastern Catholic Churches belonging to the Syriac Tradition (Chaldean, Maronite and Syriac Catholic) generally believe in the concept of Purgatory but use a different name like "Sheol". They claim that this does not contradict the Latin Rite doctrine.