291. Jealousy

A word that is often used by people is the word “jealousy”. This word is simple to say, but it is sad to count the number of people hurt by this word.Then there is the word “judge”. It is better never to say these words, because all too often we do not know the real meaning of them:“Where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there is disorder and every foul practice.” James, chapter 3, verse 16On the other hand, this evil goes away when we are open to the grace of God:“The wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, compliant, full of mercy and good fruits, without inconstancy or insincerity.” James, chapter 3, verse 17Let’s deepen these last wise words and recognize them in the people we meet, since God has placed them in them. Let’s recognize these qualities in others, instead of camping on their faults.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas