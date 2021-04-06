Easter Vigil Mass 2021 | Holy Saturday | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USA As we near the end of Holy Week 2021 and begin the celebration of Easter, we invite you to join us on … More





As we near the end of Holy Week 2021 and begin the celebration of Easter, we invite you to join us on Saturday, April 3, at 8:00 PM EST as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates Holy Saturday's Easter Vigil in the Holy Night of Easter from The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. At this beautiful Easter Vigil liturgy, 15 RCIA members will be welcomed into the Church and receive the Sacraments of Initiation. Members of the St. Matthew's Cathedral Schola Cantorum accompany the liturgy. Though chronologically three days, they are liturgically one day unfolding for us the unity of Christ's Paschal Mystery. The single celebration of the Triduum marks the end of the Lenten season, and leads to the Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord at the Easter Vigil. 