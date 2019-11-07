THE PACHAMAMA SYNOD: A Look Back

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, this diocesan priest takes a courageous stand against the Amazon Synod and its closing Mass. Father explains how the God of Solomon regarded idol worship … More

#AmazonSynod #UniteTheClans In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, this diocesan priest takes a courageous stand against the Amazon Synod and its closing Mass. Father explains how the God of Solomon regarded idol worship in the Old Testament, and what punishment was appropriate. Next up, Elijah and the pagan priests of Baal. Then at look at how Mattathias Maccabees reacted to an idol of Zeus being placed on the altar of God—he started the Maccabees revolution rather than tolerate pagan revivalism in his day. After Christ, Saints Matthew, John, Paul, Julian, Nicholas, Gregory the Great, Boniface and Benedict teach us how to respond to the pagan rituals and sacrileges that took place in Rome during the Month of October, including on the Feast of Christ the King when a pagan bowl of dirt and weeds was placed on the altar of St. Peter’s Basilica itself. Father concludes with a clarion call to take up the armor of God and stand in strong resistance to what is happening in Rome right now. Please Support RTV: Donate today: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/remnantnews