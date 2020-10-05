Giveaway: Cardinal Müller Defends Fratelli Tutti Preventively

Fratelli tutti

It would be wrong to say that Francis' new encyclicalcorresponds to the "Masonic and UN discourse of fraternity," Curia Cardinal Müller told Kath.net (5 October).However, no previous statement in the interview suggested such an interpretation. Müller was only asked for his "first assessment" of the encyclical. In his answer he also denied, without being asked, that the text does "reduce what is Christian to what is a natural part of each man."The Cardinal's defence speech is unmasked by the principle "excusatio non petita, accusatio manifesta": whoever offers a defence without being asked for it, justifies the accusation.