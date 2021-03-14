Jane Bürgermeister is a medical science journalist who, in 2009, filed a criminal complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against the World Health Organization (WHO), the United … More

Jane Bürgermeister is a medical science journalist who, in 2009, filed a criminal complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), the United States government, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and several medical and pharmaceutical laboratories, most notably Baxter. The complaint accuses the organizations and their representatives of committing several felonies in connection with the Bio-terrorism, with the attempted genocide, mass murder, the coercion of the constitutional bodies and high treason among other charges.