New York Now Requires Employers Cover Abortions in Employee Health Insurance Plans

Two Catholic dioceses are among the groups appealing to the Supreme Court against the state of New York's abortion coverage mandate. Lawyers are hoping the nation's highest court will hear an appeal regarding New York's requirement that employers cover abortions in their employee health insurance plans. Lawyers say the organizations are being forced to choose between violating their core beliefs, being financially crushed or closing down services. The petition includes Catholic and Anglican nuns, as well as Baptist and Lutheran Churches. Senior Counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, Eric Baxter, tells us a little about this appeal. New York granted a religious exemption to its abortion coverage mandate, but Baxter insists it is too narrow. The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty is representing a number of organizations in this case, Baxter discusses that and also what comes next in this case. Another case receiving a lot of attention is Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. Oral arguments were heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Baxter shares more about that case, why it is significant and how it could impact religious freedom. The senior counsel also gives us an update on worship restrictions due to COVID-19.