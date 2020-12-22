Take 2 with Jerry and Debbie - 12/21/20 - Are you a light in the darkness? How are we to shine light in a dark world? How do you do that? By your lived example? By sharing the Word of God with … More

Take 2 with Jerry and Debbie - 12/21/20 - Are you a light in the darkness?



How are we to shine light in a dark world? How do you do that? By your lived example? By sharing the Word of God with others? In the way you are raising your kids?-- Call in with your take at 833-288-EWTN (3986)