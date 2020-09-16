Cardinal Tobin supports Biden

Cardinal Tobin says "a person in good conscience could vote for Mr. Biden...I frankly in my own way of thinking would have a more difficult time with the other option"
(Debate on September 15, Boston Trinity College)
By the way, Tobin is the one who
-permits Satanic music on a "Catholic" radio station
-has an LGBT activist for high-ranking archdiocesan post
-permits a "Pride Mass" in Hoboken, NJ
-tweeted "Nighty, night, baby" to his - ahem - "sister"
And on and on and on ...
