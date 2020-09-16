Cardinal Tobin supports Biden

Cardinal Tobin says "a person in good conscience could vote for Mr. Biden...I frankly in my own way of thinking would have a more difficult time with the other option"(Debate on September 15, Boston Trinity College)By the way, Tobin is the one who-permits Satanic music on a "Catholic" radio station-has an LGBT activist for high-ranking archdiocesan post-permits a "Pride Mass" in Hoboken, NJ-tweeted "Nighty, night, baby" to his - ahem - "sister"And on and on and on ...