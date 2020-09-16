Clicks4
Tesa

Cardinal Tobin supports Biden

Cardinal Tobin says "a person in good conscience could vote for Mr. Biden...I frankly in my own way of thinking would have a more difficult time with the other option"
(Debate on September 15, Boston Trinity College)

By the way, Tobin is the one who

-permits Satanic music on a "Catholic" radio station

-has an LGBT activist for high-ranking archdiocesan post

-permits a "Pride Mass" in Hoboken, NJ

-tweeted "Nighty, night, baby" to his - ahem - "sister"

And on and on and on ...
