Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin, 72, commented on Twitter.com (December 12) on the Vatican’s decision that a bishop is allowed to prohibit the regular reception of Holy Communion [on the tongue] during the Covid-19 crisis.Tobin's question, “I wonder if the same ruling would allow a bishop to prohibit Communion in the hand if he deems it necessary/helpful to do so?”He adds that, in his diocese, he will “prohibit neither.”