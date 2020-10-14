Wineskins 10 18 20

Fr. Ed Brienz talks about World Mission Sunday; Barb Zorn talks about St. Pope John Paul II; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Fr. Ed Noga on ACTION; music from the CD On Eagle's Wings by Michael Crawford; … More

Fr. Ed Brienz talks about World Mission Sunday; Barb Zorn talks about St. Pope John Paul II; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Fr. Ed Noga on ACTION; music from the CD On Eagle's Wings by Michael Crawford; and, Fr. Jim Korda reflects on the readings for the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time.