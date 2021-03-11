March 12 The First Reading breski1 Book of Hosea 14,2-10. Thus says the LORD: Return, O Israel, to the LORD, your God; you have collapsed through your guilt. Take with you words, and return to the … More

Book of Hosea 14,2-10.

Thus says the LORD: Return, O Israel, to the LORD, your God; you have collapsed through your guilt.

Take with you words, and return to the LORD; Say to him, "Forgive all iniquity, and receive what is good, that we may render as offerings the bullocks from our stalls.

Assyria will not save us, nor shall we have horses to mount; We shall say no more, 'Our god,' to the work of our hands; for in you the orphan finds compassion."

I will heal their defection, I will love them freely; for my wrath is turned away from them.

I will be like the dew for Israel: he shall blossom like the lily; He shall strike root like the Lebanon cedar,

and put forth his shoots. His splendor shall be like the olive tree and his fragrance like the Lebanon cedar.

Again they shall dwell in his shade and raise grain; They shall blossom like the vine, and his fame shall be like the wine of Lebanon.

Ephraim! What more has he to do with idols? I have humbled him, but I will prosper him. "I am like a verdant cypress tree"-- Because of me you bear fruit!

Let him who is wise understand these things; let him who is prudent know them. Straight are the paths of the LORD, in them the just walk, but sinners stumble in them.



Psalms 81(80),6c-8a.8bc-9.10-11ab.14.17.

An unfamiliar speech I hear:

“I relieved his shoulder of the burden;

his hands were freed from the basket.

In distress you called, and I rescued you.”



“Unseen, I answered you in thunder;

I tested you at the waters of Meribah.

Hear, my people, and I will admonish you;

O Israel, will you not hear me?”



“There shall be no strange god among you

nor shall you worship any alien god.

I, the LORD, am your God

who led you forth from the land of Egypt."



"If only my people would hear me,

and Israel walk in my ways,

While Israel I would feed with the best of wheat,

and with honey from the rock I would fill them.”