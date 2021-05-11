Saint of the Day: May 12th - SS Flavia, Nereus and Achilleus. Butler'sLivesoftheSaints They were eunuchs or chamberlains belonging to Saint Flavia Domitilla, zealous Christians, and with her were … More





Butler'sLivesoftheSaints They were eunuchs or chamberlains belonging to Saint Flavia Domitilla, zealous Christians, and with her were banished by Domitian into a little isle on the coast of Terracina, called Pontia. Their acts say, that they were afterwards beheaded at Terracina, under Trajan. Their festival was kept at Rome with great solemnity in the sixth age, when Saint Gregory the Great spoke on it his twenty-eighth homily, in which he says: “These saints before whose tomb we are assembled, despised the world and trampled it under their feet, when peace, plenty, riches, and health gave it charms.” Their old church in Rome lay in ruins, when Baronius, to whom it gave the title of cardinal, rebuilt it with splendour, and restored to it their relics, which had been removed to the chapel of Saint Adrian.

Father Alban Butler. "Saints Nereus and Achilleus, Martyrs". Lives of the Fathers, Martyrs, and Principal Saints, 1866. CatholicSaints.Info. 11 May 2012. Web. 12 May 2020. < catholicsaints.info/…/>