Former Abortionist Dr. Patti Giebink - Live Action Exclusives Lila Rose, Founder and President of Live Action, sits down for an interview with former abortionist Dr. Patti Giebink. Dr. Giebink was … More

Former Abortionist Dr. Patti Giebink - Live Action Exclusives Lila Rose, Founder and President of Live Action, sits down for an interview with former abortionist Dr. Patti Giebink. Dr. Giebink was an abortionist for Planned Parenthood before her dramatic conversion to the pro-life movement. Watch her powerful story, and hear the truth she reveals about Planned Parenthood, in this exclusive conversation. See the interview with former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino here: www.youtube.com/watch See Live Action's Abortion Procedures videos here: www.youtube.com/watch See Live Action's investigative series on Planned Parenthood "The Abortion Corporation" here: www.youtube.com/watch