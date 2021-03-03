254. The fight

If we see a fight, what is our first intention? Divide the two people so that the fight stops. We want to divide them. Jesus does just that.Jesus cannot bring peace if we court sin. Now, at the request of the sinner, Jesus divides the brawler who causes the evil in the person to lead him to love. Jesus divides sin in us so that we can live in peace.If we let Jesus enter our lives, he will create a place of fierce fighting between him and evil. Evil cannot win. These moments of tension will be for our good.However, let’s be careful, because evil derives, cuts from good and it attracts us away from Love.The division of which Jesus speaks must be established before peace settles. Let’s place our trust in Jesus, to be free from sin and remain in peace.Jesus necessarily causes division, and we lose something. We lose our unnecessary ties, our doubts, stress, fear, etc. There is a division between what divides us from God and what unites us to Life in God.Jesus causes a division between good and evil, to lead us into the truth. Jesus establishes a life of grace and at the same time he illuminates our days with new hope.Let’s leave it to Jesus to transform us or continue to participate carelessly in places and with tools that lead us far from grace.Let’s choose eternal life in God.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas