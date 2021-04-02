World Over - 2021-04-02 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo MIKE POMPEO, former US Secretary of State under President Trump joins us to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis and lawlessness at the … More

World Over - 2021-04-02 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



MIKE POMPEO, former US Secretary of State under President Trump joins us to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis and lawlessness at the US-Mexico border, the World Health Organization's findings on the origins of COVID and much more. SHANNON BREAM, host of FOX News @ Night talks about her brand-new book, The Women of the Bible Speak. DAVID ALTON, member of the UK House of Lords joins us to talk about the sanctions placed on him and 4 other members of the UK Parliament by the Communist Chinese government for speaking out against human rights abuses in China. DECLAN GANLEY, Irish entrepreneur and former candidate for EU Parliament discusses the recent criminalization of the public celebration of the Roman Catholic Mass in Ireland due to COVID19. FR. PETER VASKO, O.F.M., President of The Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land with Stations of the Cross from the Holy Land.