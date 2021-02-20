President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles Discusses Immigration Reform The broad immigration bill known as the 'US Citizenship Act,' proposed by the Biden administration, would … More





The broad immigration bill known as the 'US Citizenship Act,' proposed by the Biden administration, would among other items provide an eight year pathway to citizenship for eleven million people living in the U.S. without legal status. President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, Alfonso Aguilar, joins us to share his thoughts on what is being proposed. One of the bill's lead sponsors, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez is speaking about the legislation calling it "a bill we can all be proud of." Aguilar explains the positives and negatives of the bill and gives his insight into how he believes the new proposal will be received and the chances of it actually becoming a law in its current form. The president of the organization discusses what he makes of the timing of the bill and what is actually possible when it comes to immigration reform.