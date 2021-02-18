Founder and President of Live Action, Lila Rose, Gives Her Perspective on Big Tech's Censorship As written by Catholic News Agency, YouTube has banned the pro-life group LifeSiteNews for alleged … More





As written by Catholic News Agency, YouTube has banned the pro-life group LifeSiteNews for alleged misinformation about COVID-19, prompting concerns about censorship and free debate. How much control over online speech should Big Tech have? That is the question being asked amid growing concerns over censorship surrounding conservative and pro-life voices. Founder and President of Live Action, Lila Rose, joins to discuss the censorship her organization has faced on Facebook and Twitter. Rose tells us about the organization's experience and what she has heard from others in the pro-life movement. Rose shares her biggest concern about what is being seen and the message it sends. The founder of Live Action explains what is at stake and what can be done to reign in the situation. She also talks about her new book "Fighting for Life.