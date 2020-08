Excommunicated Father Leatherby Admits Love Stories

Father Jeremy Leatherby, a Sacramento priest, excommunicated for refusing Francis’ papacy, has confessed his love to a woman in a video message.Leatherby was removed from public ministry in spring 2016 amid allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship.Parishioners told CatholicNewsAgency.com (August 11) that Leatherby had formed a pious circle of women around him, among them a daily mass-goer with whom the affaire started. In an August letter, Leatherby admits that he “violated boundaries" with that woman but categorically denies a number of other allegations she levelled against him.Leatherby writes that he has lived the last four and a half years “largely in isolation and in tremendous loneliness” suffering grievously.Some months ago, he even wished to die. One night, after he had drunk too much, he attempted to send a video message to a woman “who is a friend” but mistakenly sent the video to a wrong contact. Leatherby calls the message “inappropriate.” In that message he says, “Hey, Baby Doll. I love that without mascara you are still strikingly beautiful. I love that. I love it, like, a lot.”He adds, “I love you, I love you, I love you, you’re my girl, I imagine. I’ll still say a ‘good night’ before I really, really, really go to bed, but I love you, even now, before then. Ok, goodnight, I love you.”Leatherby plans to ask for his laicisation and intends to “live out my priestly promises independently” of the Church.