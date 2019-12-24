Clicks82

The world needs warriors

Gesù è con noi
Video de Humberto Ochoa
charisma
original video at Youtube:
www.youtube.com/watch
DEFENSA DE LA FE
ENCOURAGING VIDEO FOR A REAL CATHOLIC.
la verdad prevalece
DEFENSA DE LA FE
DEFENSA DE LA FE
IF WE WANT TO BE CATHOLICS WE NEED TO BE WARRIORS. THERE IS NO ROOM FOR A QUIET CATHOLIC THAT SUPPORTS THE ATTACKS OF OUR CHURCH WITH SILENCE.
SAINT AGUSTIN SAID THEY ARE IMPIOUS.
